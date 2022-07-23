Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 89,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $172.12 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.35. The company has a market capitalization of $452.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

