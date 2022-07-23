Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives C$14.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAS. CIBC cut their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Insider Transactions at Cascades

In other Cascades news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 160,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$1,611,396.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 527,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,302,028.25. In other Cascades news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 160,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$1,611,396.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 527,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,302,028.25. Also, Senior Officer Allan Hogg bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$950,105.30. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $57,331 and have sold 216,764 shares valued at $2,187,531.

Cascades Trading Down 0.1 %

CAS opened at C$9.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$966.56 million and a P/E ratio of 6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.25. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$9.07 and a 52 week high of C$16.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.97.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cascades Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.99%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

