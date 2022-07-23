Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Catalent were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 16.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 99.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 4.8% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 108,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 17.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,512,000 after buying an additional 20,492 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Catalent in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

CTLT stock opened at $107.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.21. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.34 and a 52 week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

