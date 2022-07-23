CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Trading 0.1% Higher

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 14,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 117,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 9.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,252,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 112,590 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 11.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 692,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.