CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of CDW by 4.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $170.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.82. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $152.15 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDW. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

