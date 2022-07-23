Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $236.84

Shares of Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 236.84 ($2.83) and traded as low as GBX 230.50 ($2.76). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 234 ($2.80), with a volume of 116,789 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on CAML shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.17) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 340 ($4.06) to GBX 310 ($3.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 295 ($3.53) to GBX 310 ($3.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 235.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 236.84. The company has a market cap of £411.90 million and a PE ratio of 600.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other news, insider Mike Prentis acquired 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 242 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £13,915 ($16,634.79). In other Central Asia Metals news, insider Mike Armitage bought 16,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 248 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £40,066.88 ($47,898.24). Also, insider Mike Prentis bought 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 242 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £13,915 ($16,634.79).

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

