Central Valley Community Bancorp to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 31.00%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97. The company has a market cap of $184.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Patrick A. Luis bought 1,500 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $268,495.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 5,258 shares of company stock valued at $98,061 over the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 99,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 10.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 48.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Further Reading

