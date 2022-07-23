Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE CDAY opened at $54.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -98.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CDAY. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $95,964.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,986,651.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $95,964.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,986,651.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $201,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,656.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,789 shares of company stock worth $535,214. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.