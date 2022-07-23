CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.47

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.47 and traded as high as C$2.48. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$2.36, with a volume of 435,026 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CEU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares raised CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$3.35 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.47.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$604.77 million and a P/E ratio of 11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.47.

CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$401.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$395.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at CES Energy Solutions

In related news, Director Philip Scherman bought 42,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 341,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$801,512.15. Insiders have purchased 48,222 shares of company stock worth $114,324 over the last ninety days.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

