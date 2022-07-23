Chariot (LON:CHAR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.81

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.81 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 21.19 ($0.25). Chariot shares last traded at GBX 19.60 ($0.23), with a volume of 4,687,640 shares.

Chariot Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a market cap of £187.77 million and a P/E ratio of -24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 19.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.81.

Insider Transactions at Chariot

In other Chariot news, insider Adonis Pouroulis purchased 2,222,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £399,999.96 ($478,182.86).

Chariot Company Profile

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,476 square kilometers, and Lixus license comprising an area of approximately 2,390 square kilometers in Morocco; four shallow water blocks totaling an area of 768 square kilometers in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil; and three cost pools being Central Blocks in Namibia.

