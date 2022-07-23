Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $319.07

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 319.07 ($3.81) and traded as high as GBX 348.50 ($4.17). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 347 ($4.15), with a volume of 210,342 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays cut Chemring Group to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 360 ($4.30) to GBX 336 ($4.02) in a research report on Friday, July 15th.
Chemring Group Stock Up 1.0 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 336.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 319.07. The company has a market cap of £982.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,168.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32.
Chemring Group Cuts Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($3.83), for a total value of £64,000 ($76,509.26). Also, insider Sarah Ellard sold 18,000 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($3.87), for a total value of £58,320 ($69,719.07).
About Chemring Group
Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.
