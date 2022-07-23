CIBC Lowers Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$60.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$58.50 to C$55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Enbridge to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$58.11.
Enbridge Stock Performance
TSE ENB opened at C$55.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$112.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.56. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$46.88 and a twelve month high of C$59.69.
Enbridge Company Profile
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
See Also
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.