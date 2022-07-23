CIBC Lowers Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$60.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$58.50 to C$55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Enbridge to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$58.11.

TSE ENB opened at C$55.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$112.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.56. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$46.88 and a twelve month high of C$59.69.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

