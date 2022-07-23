Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives $72.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.35.

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ciena to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $177,772.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,280,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $177,772.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,280,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $114,556.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,007,403.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,343. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,906,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $964,436,000 after acquiring an additional 392,550 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ciena by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,754,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ciena by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,990,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,314,000 after buying an additional 29,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ciena by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,125,000 after buying an additional 492,835 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $57.13. Ciena has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

