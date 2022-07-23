Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 356,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CINF opened at $110.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.04. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $108.65 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

