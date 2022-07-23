Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
CTAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Argus dropped their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.00.
Cintas Stock Performance
Shares of Cintas stock opened at $396.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $377.63 and its 200-day moving average is $388.22. Cintas has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,053,000 after buying an additional 92,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,364,000 after purchasing an additional 893,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,972,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,689,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,280,000 after purchasing an additional 57,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.
About Cintas
Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.
