Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $6.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on C. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $102.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Golden Green Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.8% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.9% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

