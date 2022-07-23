Citigroup Increases Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $58.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,172 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

