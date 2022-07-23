Citigroup Increases Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Price Target to GBX 244

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from GBX 210 ($2.51) to GBX 244 ($2.92) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SECCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.03) to GBX 185 ($2.21) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 180 ($2.15) to GBX 200 ($2.39) in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Serco Group Stock Performance

SECCF stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Serco Group has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91.

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

