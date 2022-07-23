Citigroup Lowers Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $42.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

BBWI stock opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.72. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

