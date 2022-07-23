Citigroup Lowers Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Price Target to GBX 410

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 710 ($8.49) to GBX 410 ($4.90) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ROYMY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.78) to GBX 320 ($3.83) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($2.87) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Mail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $371.67.

Shares of ROYMY opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

