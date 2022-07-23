Citigroup Lowers Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WIT. Nomura lowered shares of Wipro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wipro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wipro from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wipro from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wipro from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.70.

Wipro Stock Down 1.3 %

WIT stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. Wipro has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at $3,688,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

