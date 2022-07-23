Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRK. Truist Financial increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $13.58 on Thursday. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 571,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

