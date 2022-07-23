Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.12 Per Share (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.12 for the year. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CFG. Stephens decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.45. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $510,236,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,753,000 after buying an additional 6,009,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $229,205,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,593,000 after buying an additional 4,641,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,295,000 after buying an additional 3,666,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.