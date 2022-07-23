Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,188 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NYSE:CFG opened at $37.17 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

