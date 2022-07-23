CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Shares of CNA opened at $42.46 on Friday. CNA Financial has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CNA Financial by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.
CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.
