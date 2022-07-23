Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cognex by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 376,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,989,000 after acquiring an additional 50,781 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 763,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,785,000 after acquiring an additional 82,387 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,516,000 after acquiring an additional 26,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cognex from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.18.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $48.76 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $92.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.77%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

