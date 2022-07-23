Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.76

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.76 and traded as high as C$0.89. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 99,469 shares changing hands.

Colabor Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.76.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$97.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$91.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colabor Group Company Profile

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

