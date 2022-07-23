Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 985.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Hasbro by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $81.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hasbro

In related news, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

