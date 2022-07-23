Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Energizer worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 890.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $43.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Energizer had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 56.03%. The company had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

