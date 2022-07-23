Comerica Bank Has $2.41 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,028 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of SEA by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,563 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of SEA by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,854 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $157.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.87.

SE stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.25.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

