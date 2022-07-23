Comerica Bank Purchases 747 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 555.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 67,690 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $687,816.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,443,664.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $687,816.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,443,664.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $86,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,745.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,487 shares of company stock worth $1,275,500. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Stock Down 1.2 %

NATI opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.24. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $385.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

