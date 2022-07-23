Comparing Gold Reserve (GDRZF) & The Competition

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) is one of 109 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Gold Reserve to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Reserve and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Gold Reserve alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Reserve N/A -16.65% -16.45% Gold Reserve Competitors -117.98% 1.68% 1.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Reserve Competitors 500 2802 3648 78 2.47

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gold Reserve and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 83.99%. Given Gold Reserve’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gold Reserve has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gold Reserve and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Reserve $90,000.00 -$10.60 million -7.50 Gold Reserve Competitors $1.48 billion $109.75 million -8,321.65

Gold Reserve’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gold Reserve. Gold Reserve is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Reserve’s rivals have a beta of 1.44, meaning that their average stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gold Reserve rivals beat Gold Reserve on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Reserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.