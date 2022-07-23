Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COMP. Compass Point began coverage on Compass in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates began coverage on Compass in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Compass Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of COMP stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. Compass has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 49.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. Compass’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Compass will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Martell acquired 30,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

