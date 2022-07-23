Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives $35.67 Average PT from Analysts

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after acquiring an additional 786,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,695,000 after buying an additional 145,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.94%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

