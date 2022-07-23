Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,010.00

Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,010 ($12.07) and traded as high as GBX 1,010 ($12.07). Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,010 ($12.07), with a volume of 768 shares trading hands.
Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,010 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,010. The firm has a market capitalization of £504.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.85.
About Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L)
Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products.
