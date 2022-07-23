Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $392,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,614,918 shares of company stock valued at $392,160,616. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STZ stock opened at $242.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

