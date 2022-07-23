ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CFRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. WBB Securities raised shares of ContraFect to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Maxim Group cut shares of ContraFect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of ContraFect from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

ContraFect Stock Performance

CFRX opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 176,036 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 356,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 47,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 2,125.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 244,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

