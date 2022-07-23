Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at National Bankshares

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.85.

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$5.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.00. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$4.85 and a 12-month high of C$13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$550.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.6399999 earnings per share for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

