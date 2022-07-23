Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 106.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTS. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.85.

Shares of TSE CTS opened at C$5.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.00. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$4.85 and a twelve month high of C$13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$550.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.6399999 EPS for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

