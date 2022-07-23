CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,833 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,485,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. SWS Partners lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Argus lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $114.76 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.84 and a 200-day moving average of $132.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

