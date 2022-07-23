Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Meta Materials in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Meta Materials’ current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Meta Materials Stock Down 8.0 %

MMAT opened at 0.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is 1.59. Meta Materials has a twelve month low of 0.90 and a twelve month high of 6.55. The firm has a market cap of $272.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.03 by -0.03. Meta Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 999.55%. The firm had revenue of 2.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.40 million.

Institutional Trading of Meta Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Materials by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Materials

In other Meta Materials news, Director Allison Christilaw acquired 15,000 shares of Meta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 1.67 per share, for a total transaction of 25,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 25,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of 1.30 per share, for a total transaction of 45,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,948,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,532,714.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Christilaw purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 1.67 per share, with a total value of 25,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 25,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

