Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Corporate Travel Management Price Performance
OTCMKTS CTMLF opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99. Corporate Travel Management has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $15.07.
About Corporate Travel Management
