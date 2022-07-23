Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.55

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.55 and traded as low as $2.90. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 13,944 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.
Corus Entertainment Stock Down 0.9 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $578.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend
Corus Entertainment Company Profile
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
