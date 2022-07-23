Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.55

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.55 and traded as low as $2.90. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 13,944 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $578.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 5.59%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

