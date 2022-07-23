Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,347 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 72,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the first quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 132,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.