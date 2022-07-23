Credit Suisse Group Lowers Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target to $30.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CLF. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of CLF stock opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.28. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $544,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $215,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $871,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,613 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.