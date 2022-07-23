Critical Survey: Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) vs. Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) and Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ultra Clean and Dialog Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dialog Semiconductor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ultra Clean currently has a consensus price target of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.96%. Given Ultra Clean’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

83.5% of Ultra Clean shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Ultra Clean shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ultra Clean and Dialog Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean 5.44% 20.43% 9.02% Dialog Semiconductor 5.72% 16.55% 13.08%

Risk & Volatility

Ultra Clean has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ultra Clean and Dialog Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean $2.10 billion 0.74 $119.50 million $2.70 12.78 Dialog Semiconductor $1.38 billion 4.17 $84.50 million $3.32 24.22

Ultra Clean has higher revenue and earnings than Dialog Semiconductor. Ultra Clean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dialog Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats Dialog Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment; fluid delivery systems consist of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems; top-plate assemblies; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystem of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high-level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Dialog Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets. The AMS segment offers standard products including CMICs, AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices as well as LED drivers for backlighting and solid state lighting products. The C&A segment includes standard products incorporating short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth low energy, VoIP, and low-power Wi-Fi technologies. The Industrial IoT segment consists of products enabling smart factory and building automation including non-volatile memory (NVM) ICs, industrial communication ICs, custom-designed ASICs and embedded systems, servers, and software. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

