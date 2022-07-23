Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.55

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.55 and traded as low as $5.56. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 2,013 shares changing hands.

Cryo-Cell International Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 million, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryo-Cell International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCEL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Cryo-Cell International by 63.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 124,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cryo-Cell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Cryo-Cell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

