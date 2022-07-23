CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $35.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.
CSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.
CSX Price Performance
CSX stock opened at $30.89 on Thursday. CSX has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after buying an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,770,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,620,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
