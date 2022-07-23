CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $35.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

CSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $30.89 on Thursday. CSX has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after buying an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,770,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,620,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.