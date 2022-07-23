CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

CSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus raised their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $30.89 on Thursday. CSX has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,804,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 962.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

