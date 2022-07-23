DA Davidson Weighs in on Comerica Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Comerica in a report released on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $8.14 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2022 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comerica to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

NYSE CMA opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. Comerica has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $102.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 35,407 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,296,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

